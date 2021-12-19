Xi and Putin pictured in Moscow in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the Winter Olympics may be Xi Jinping’s first in-person meeting in 2 years
- The Russian president could become the first world leader to meet his Chinese counterpart in person for around 2 years
- Xi has remained in China since Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, missing major events such as the G20 summit and UN climate talks
Topic | China-Russia relations
Xi and Putin pictured in Moscow in 2019. Photo: Xinhua