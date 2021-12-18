The EU-China summit planned for this year has been put back. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China’s EU ambassador says better communication needed in farewell message

  • Zhang Ming marks end of four-year tenure in Brussels by saying mutual respect is better than each side trying to force their will on the other
  • Relations have deteriorated this year, with a round of tit-for-tat sanctions hitting the prospects of implementing an investment deal

Topic |   China-EU relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 11:00pm, 18 Dec, 2021

