A police officer examines a destroyed military truck in Kemise, Ethiopia. Photo: AFP
China votes ‘no’ on Tigray abuses probe by UN team, calls it interference in Ethiopia’s affairs
- UN Human Rights Council meeting requested by EU voted to set up three-member team to investigate alleged abuses in the Ethiopian civil war
- Just weeks before, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s support for the Ethiopian government during an unscheduled stop in Addis Ababa
Topic | China-Africa relations
