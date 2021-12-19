A police officer examines a destroyed military truck in Kemise, Ethiopia. Photo: AFP
China votes ‘no’ on Tigray abuses probe by UN team, calls it interference in Ethiopia’s affairs

  • UN Human Rights Council meeting requested by EU voted to set up three-member team to investigate alleged abuses in the Ethiopian civil war
  • Just weeks before, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s support for the Ethiopian government during an unscheduled stop in Addis Ababa

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:00pm, 19 Dec, 2021

