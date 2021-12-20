Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed Beijing’s diplomatic priorities for the year ahead. Photo: Xinhua
China welcomes US competition but is not afraid of confrontation, Wang Yi says

  • Foreign minister gives Beijing’s ‘consistent and clear’ position as he outlines its diplomatic priorities for the next year
  • Dialogue with Washington ‘is OK, but it should be equal’, he adds

20 Dec, 2021

