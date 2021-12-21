Dr Peter German, president of the advisory committee for the Vancouver Anti-Corruption Institute, is seen at the launch of the organisation at the University of British Columbia on Thursday, December 9. Photo: Ian Young
Vancouver became a byword for money laundering, fuelled by Chinese cash. Can it flip the script?
- A new institute devoted to anti-corruption and anti-laundering efforts seeks to repair a reputation tainted by the ‘Vancouver model’ of Chinese money smuggling
- The project is the brainchild of Peter German, whose investigations into money laundering in British Columbia prompted outrage and a push for reforms
Topic | Corruption in China
Dr Peter German, president of the advisory committee for the Vancouver Anti-Corruption Institute, is seen at the launch of the organisation at the University of British Columbia on Thursday, December 9. Photo: Ian Young