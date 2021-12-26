Africa’s young and fast-growing population is recognised by Chinese tech companies as a big potential market. Photo: AP
China promotes ‘digital silk road’ as solution to Africa’s data needs

  • Huawei and other Chinese companies are building data centres and cloud facilities, as well as installing 5G networks in many countries
  • It is estimated 1,000MW capacity and 700 new data centres will be needed to keep pace with Africa’s economic and social transformation

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 Dec, 2021

