Africa’s young and fast-growing population is recognised by Chinese tech companies as a big potential market. Photo: AP
China promotes ‘digital silk road’ as solution to Africa’s data needs
- Huawei and other Chinese companies are building data centres and cloud facilities, as well as installing 5G networks in many countries
- It is estimated 1,000MW capacity and 700 new data centres will be needed to keep pace with Africa’s economic and social transformation
Topic | China-Africa relations
Africa’s young and fast-growing population is recognised by Chinese tech companies as a big potential market. Photo: AP