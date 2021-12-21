Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang had been expected to speak at a South Korean conference on December 16 but her appearance was cancelled at the last minute. Taiwan has protested to South Korea over the incident. Photo: AFP
Taiwan protests to South Korea for cancelling digital minister’s speech at the eleventh hour
- Seoul said ‘various aspects of cross-strait issues were taken into consideration’ before Audrey Tang’s conference speech was cancelled, according to Taipei
- It comes a week after the video feed of Tang’s presentation to Joe Biden’s democracy summit was cut off because of a map that concerned White House officials
