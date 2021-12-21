The Chinese region of Xinjiang is at the centre of the exchange of sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
China sanctions four US officials after Washington’s measures over Xinjiang
- Four members of a US government body monitoring religious freedom are banned from entering China or doing business there
- The US had imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over policies in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses against Uygur Muslims
Topic | US-China relations
