The Chinese region of Xinjiang is at the centre of the exchange of sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China sanctions four US officials after Washington’s measures over Xinjiang

  • Four members of a US government body monitoring religious freedom are banned from entering China or doing business there
  • The US had imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over policies in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of human rights abuses against Uygur Muslims

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:17pm, 21 Dec, 2021

