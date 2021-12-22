The Canadian flag waves in front of the Parliament Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in this file photo. Photo: Jason Hafso/Unsplash
Ex-ambassador blames Beijing ‘kneecapping’ as Canadian parliament’s China committee is shut down
- The Special Committee on Canada-China Relations had been a thorn in Beijing’s side, but the Conservative opposition says it will not seek its revival
- Former diplomat David Mulroney blamed the decision on a Chinese foreign-influence operation, while Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo praised the committee’s end
Topic | Canada
The Canadian flag waves in front of the Parliament Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in this file photo. Photo: Jason Hafso/Unsplash