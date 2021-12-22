Chinese President Xi Jinping and Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz have had their first phone call. They are pictured here in 2017 in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz have had their first phone call. They are pictured here in 2017 in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping moves to cement China-Germany ties in first phone call with Olaf Scholz

  • After wasting no time in congratulating the new German leader, China’s president stresses partnership in initial conversation
  • Xi also urged the chancellor to ‘play an active role’ in stabilising Beijing’s relationship with the European Union

Topic |   China-EU relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz have had their first phone call. They are pictured here in 2017 in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz have had their first phone call. They are pictured here in 2017 in Hamburg. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE