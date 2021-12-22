China’s ambassador to the United States Qin Gang called on attendees of a virtual event in Washington to find ways to get the relationship back on track. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic rise ‘no threat’ to US, says ambassador
- Beijing’s Washington envoy Qin Gang tells US-China Policy Foundation the two countries should seek consensus to get relations back on track
- Chinese goal is to meet people’s aspiration for a better life, not to enter a win-lose competition with any country, he tells virtual event
Topic | US-China relations
