Pradeep Kumar Rawat is currently India’s ambassador to the Netherlands. Photo: Twitter
India names China specialist as new ambassador to Beijing
- Pradeep Kumar Rawat, a Mandarin speaker, takes over at a time when the prolonged border stand-off between the two sides continues to weigh on relations
- The move was seen as a positive sign by Chinese observers and hope his background will make him relatively well-disposed towards the country
Topic | China-India border dispute
Pradeep Kumar Rawat is currently India’s ambassador to the Netherlands. Photo: Twitter