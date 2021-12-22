The Statue of Liberty seen at sunset in New York City. Photo: Reuters
China would be wrong to write off the US, Communist Party history expert warns
- The US’ role as global leader may be declining, but it is resilient enough to bounce back, ex-deputy chief of Party History Research Centre tells forum in Sanya
- China needs to balance opening up and safeguarding national interests, Zhang Baijia says, as he warns against an ‘inward’ shift
Topic | US-China relations
