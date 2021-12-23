China’s US strategy is “confrontational where it must be and collaborative when it can be”, senior adviser to Beijing said. Photo: AP
China needs ‘sense of crisis’ to balance US, Russia ties, brother of top Xi Jinping aide says
- Yang Jiemian, who helped older brother Yang Jiechi coin one of Xi’s favourite foreign policy catchphrases, defends China’s hawkish stance on the US
- While describing Russia’s turn towards China as a major shift, Yang warns Beijing against complacency and exaggerating the US-Europe divide
Topic | China-Russia relations
