US President Joe Biden has signed into law the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act, which will effectively ban all imports from the Xinjiang region. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Biden signs Xinjiang forced-labour bill into law
- Ban on imports from Xinjiang will go into effect in June, with disruptions to the global supply chain likely
- Law creates a “rebuttable presumption” that all goods sourced wholly or in part in Xinjiang are tainted by the use of forced labour in their production
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden has signed into law the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act, which will effectively ban all imports from the Xinjiang region. Photo: Getty Images/TNS