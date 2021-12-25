How China is losing the information war to the West | Wang Huiyao on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

17:10

How China is losing the information war to the West | Wang Huiyao on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

How China is losing the information war to the West | Wang Huiyao on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

Think tank founder Wang Huiyao on the ‘uphill battle’ to explain China to the world

  • To avoid misunderstanding and mistrust, more needs to be done to explain the country’s system and values, he tells Talking Post
  • The root of the problem is a geopolitical failure to accept China’s rise and its rightful place in history, Wang says

Topic |   Diplomacy
Ben Zhao
Ben Zhao

Updated: 10:15am, 25 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
How China is losing the information war to the West | Wang Huiyao on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

17:10

How China is losing the information war to the West | Wang Huiyao on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

How China is losing the information war to the West | Wang Huiyao on Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

READ FULL ARTICLE