A Solomon Islands police officer stands outside locked business in Chinatown, Honiara, Solomon Islands, on November 28. China says it is sending police equipment to Honiara to help with restoring order. Photo: Gary Ramage via AP
China sends anti-riot gear and police advisers to Solomon Islands to help restore order
- After civil unrest in Solomons last month, China’s foreign ministry says Beijing is responding to Honiara’s request for help
- China is sending shields, helmets, batons and other non-lethal gear to help Pacific nation police confront ‘future threats’, says Solomons government
Topic | Pacific nations
A Solomon Islands police officer stands outside locked business in Chinatown, Honiara, Solomon Islands, on November 28. China says it is sending police equipment to Honiara to help with restoring order. Photo: Gary Ramage via AP