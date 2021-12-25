In 1941 Hu Shih (centre) shows Franklin D. Roosevelt a document with more than 10,000 Chinese signatures to condemning Japan’s invasion of China. Photo: The Commercial Press
The remarkable life of intellectual and language reformer Hu Shih helped shape China in the 20th century

  • A new book highlights Hu’s legacy, from his World War II-era diplomacy to championing literature for ordinary Chinese, his humility and charisma
  • Author says biography reminds young people that between 1911 and 1949 China had a rare period of liberty thanks to outstanding intellectuals such as Hu

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:00am, 25 Dec, 2021

In 1941 Hu Shih (centre) shows Franklin D. Roosevelt a document with more than 10,000 Chinese signatures to condemning Japan’s invasion of China. Photo: The Commercial Press
