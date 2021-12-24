Of the 18 names of US officials submitted for visa applications to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, 15 worked for the US State Department and one worked for the Pentagon, according to a source. Photo: AFP
exclusive | US applies to China for 18 officials to attend Winter Olympics after Joe Biden declares diplomatic boycott
- US government applies for three-month visas for 18 personnel to provide ‘security support operations’ at Beijing Games
- Chinese and American governments have very different definitions of a diplomatic boycott, says source
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Of the 18 names of US officials submitted for visa applications to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, 15 worked for the US State Department and one worked for the Pentagon, according to a source. Photo: AFP