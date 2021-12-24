Taiwan has become the main potential factor that could plunge the US and China into conflict, Qin Gang said. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan has become the main potential factor that could plunge the US and China into conflict, Qin Gang said. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China won’t lose a new cold war because it’s not the Soviet Union, says ambassador to US

  • Qin Gang tells press briefing that Beijing has learned from the fall of the USSR and will not suffer a similar fate
  • Ambassador says the interests of the world’s two leading powers are intertwined

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:15pm, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has become the main potential factor that could plunge the US and China into conflict, Qin Gang said. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan has become the main potential factor that could plunge the US and China into conflict, Qin Gang said. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE