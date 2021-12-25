Senegalese and Chinese workers observe a ceremony at a construction project financed by China. Photo: AFP
Chinese firms learn to win friends and influence Africans offering contracts

  • ‘Local patrons’ help China’s private companies to make inroads in the continent amicably, rather than alienating the authorities or public
  • Knowledge and contacts gained through local staff enhances Chinese entities’ ability to compete for projects

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Dec, 2021

