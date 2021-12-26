A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Seattle midway through a flight to China on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China-bound passengers in limbo after flight turns back to United States
- Chinese consulate says it has protested to unnamed carrier over delayed and aborted services
- Chinese student says Delta Air Lines aircraft returned to Seattle more than six hours into the journey
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Seattle midway through a flight to China on Wednesday. Photo: AP