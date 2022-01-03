An unofficial Chinese delegation to Europe in November included discussions with sanctioned German think tank the Mercator Institute. Shutterstock
China / Diplomacy

China’s olive branch to sanctioned German think tank ‘poorly timed’

  • Former ambassador among Chinese delegation which met with Berlin-based Merics just as EU agreed to extend sanctions against Beijing
  • The unofficial visit is understood to have included discussions about walking back Beijing’s sanctioning of the think tank

Topic |   China-EU investment deal
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jan, 2022

