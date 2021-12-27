Flags fly at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games village. Photo: AFP
US wants China visas for 18 officials to attend Winter Olympics, Beijing confirms
- Chinese foreign ministry urges the US to ‘stop politicising sport’, calling boycott a ‘farce’ as it confirms visa applications for 18 American personnel
- The White House on December 6 announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over China’s human rights record in Xinjiang
