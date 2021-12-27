Flags fly at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games village. Photo: AFP
China / Diplomacy

US wants China visas for 18 officials to attend Winter Olympics, Beijing confirms

  • Chinese foreign ministry urges the US to ‘stop politicising sport’, calling boycott a ‘farce’ as it confirms visa applications for 18 American personnel
  • The White House on December 6 announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over China’s human rights record in Xinjiang

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Catherine Wong

27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
