The US embassy in Beijing says the United States will maintain its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games, despite applying for officials to visit Beijing during the Games to provide “consular and diplomatic security services” for athletes and other personnel. Photo: Reuters
Biden’s diplomatic boycott stands despite asking to send 18 officials to Beijing Winter Olympics: US
- The US confirms it applied for visas for officials to attend Winter Games to give American athletes and personnel ‘consular and diplomatic security services’
- China’s foreign ministry urges US to ‘stop politicising sport’ and not give comments or actions that ‘interfere with or disrupt’ the Winter Olympics
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
The US embassy in Beijing says the United States will maintain its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympic Games, despite applying for officials to visit Beijing during the Games to provide “consular and diplomatic security services” for athletes and other personnel. Photo: Reuters