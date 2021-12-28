The two neighbours have a long-running dispute over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
The two neighbours have a long-running dispute over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

China, Japan agree to launch military hotline next year to ease tensions in disputed waters

  • Chinese defence chief General Wei Fenghe says Beijing will ‘stand firm’ to protect sovereignty and interests at sea
  • Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi says Beijing is trying to change the status quo in the East China Sea unilaterally

Topic |   Diaoyu Islands
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The two neighbours have a long-running dispute over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
The two neighbours have a long-running dispute over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE