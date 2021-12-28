Deng Xiaoping Portrait Square in Shenzhen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Deng Xiaoping Portrait Square in Shenzhen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

China should stop US decoupling at any cost, even humiliation, ultranationalist writer warns

  • Those who advocate triumphalism and proactive decoupling risk causing ‘endless harm’, bestselling co-author and nationalism standard bearer says
  • China would pay the greater price, Wang Xiaodong warns, as he causes stir with call for a return to Deng’s moderate policy

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 5:50pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Deng Xiaoping Portrait Square in Shenzhen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Deng Xiaoping Portrait Square in Shenzhen. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE