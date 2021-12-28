A Delta Air Lines plane flew six hours towards China before turning back to Seattle. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese embassy highlights aircrew shortage after Delta flight’s mysterious U-turn
- Delta Air Lines said a new policy in Shanghai caused its plane to return to US six hours into its flight, after the pilot cited China’s Covid-19 entry rules
- Embassy in US says staff shortages at American carriers have caused a lot of flight cancellations, as Omicron cases soar
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
