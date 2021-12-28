A Delta Air Lines plane flew six hours towards China before turning back to Seattle. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese embassy highlights aircrew shortage after Delta flight’s mysterious U-turn

  • Delta Air Lines said a new policy in Shanghai caused its plane to return to US six hours into its flight, after the pilot cited China’s Covid-19 entry rules
  • Embassy in US says staff shortages at American carriers have caused a lot of flight cancellations, as Omicron cases soar

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alyssa Chen
Updated: 8:12pm, 28 Dec, 2021

