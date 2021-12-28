A trail from a group of Starlink satellites, which have been accused of approaching China’s space station. Photo: AFP
China

China asks US to stop Elon Musk’s satellites approaching its space station

  • SpaceX’s Starlink satellites have twice approached the Tiangong in orbit, prompting avoidance manoeuvres
  • Chinese side has complained to UN, while SpaceX says its satellites are equipped to avoid collisions

Topic |   China's space programme
Ben Zhao
Ben Zhao

Updated: 10:08pm, 28 Dec, 2021

