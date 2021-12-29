In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township in the Myanmar state of Kayah on December 24 following what witnesses said was an attack by Myanmar troops, who allegedly fatally shot more than 30 villagers and set the bodies on fire. Photo: KNDF via AP
US condemns Myanmar military for Christmas Eve killings, seeks end to arm sales
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken decries ‘widespread atrocities’ and urges a global response
- China, which has maintained support of Myanmar following the military coup in February, is the country’s leading arms supplier
Topic | Myanmar
In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso township in the Myanmar state of Kayah on December 24 following what witnesses said was an attack by Myanmar troops, who allegedly fatally shot more than 30 villagers and set the bodies on fire. Photo: KNDF via AP