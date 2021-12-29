Taliban security officials patrol in Kabul. Chinese academic Wang Duanyong, who has just returned from nearly a month in Afghanistan, said the terror threat remained high and there were six attacks in the capital while he was there. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghanistan
China / Diplomacy

Taliban has ‘a long way to go’ to effectively govern Afghanistan, Chinese scholar says

  • Wang Duanyong tells state tabloid the Islamist group appears to have changed and has taken on ex-government personnel and professionals but it’s ‘clearly not enough’
  • He spent nearly a month in the country observing how the humanitarian and economic crisis is being handled and looking at investment potential

Afghanistan
Ben Zhao
Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Dec, 2021

