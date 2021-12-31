China complained to the UN after its space station Tiangong had two close encounters with Starlink satellites. Photo: Getty Images
China update: government plays matchmaker and SpaceX satellites’ close encounters with Tiangong space station in week’s top stories
- On eve of 2022, US is criticised over space and Olympic boycott, and Xian remains in full lockdown, battling China’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak of the past year
- Hong Kong’s Stand News is closed after police raid, while prosecutors elsewhere in China could soon be charging people with crimes using AI
Topic | China's population
