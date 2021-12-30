China released a video depicting a joint lunar research station it plans to build with Russia. Photo: China National Space Administration
China, Russia set to renew cooperation deal as space rivalry with US escalates

  • They plan to build an international lunar research station, seen as a response to the US-led Artemis programme
  • The two countries have been moving closer in space exploration and are also set to integrate their satellite networks, China’s BeiDou and Russia’s Glonass

Laura Zhou
Updated: 7:59pm, 30 Dec, 2021

