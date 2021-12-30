China urged the US to stop sending ships to the region. Photo: US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese, US militaries resume maritime safety talks after last year’s no-show

  • US urged to stop sending ships and aircraft to the South China Sea, which China says is ‘the source of Sino-US maritime and aerial security risks’
  • The 2020 meeting had been cancelled, with the US saying China had not turned up and the Chinese navy saying the Americans caused it not to happen

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 12:02am, 31 Dec, 2021

