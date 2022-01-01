The US Navy may invite Taiwan to join the exercises for the first time next year. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China / Diplomacy

New US defence law calls for stronger Taiwan ties, but US President Joe Biden must walk a tightrope

  • According to the measure, Taiwan will be invited to this summer’s Rim of the Pacific military exercises, but the prospects for its participation are not assured
  • The White House can be sensitive when it comes to issues it considers at odds with the one-China policy

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Jan, 2022

