Lithuania may offer financial assistance to businesses affected by its dispute with China, over the opening of a Taiwan representative office in Vilnius. Photo: AFP
Lithuanian firms hit by dispute with China may get government help
- Vilnius considers US$147 million package for affected companies, while Beijing accuses the Baltic nation of trying to drag in EU
- The two countries have been at loggerheads over Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office
Topic | China-EU relations
