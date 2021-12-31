Former assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs David Stilwell. Photo: Reuters
US and China both looking for respect, says former assistant secretary of state David Stilwell

  • The former official tells a seminar that both sides need to overcome basic problems such as trust and understanding to make progress
  • Stilwell warns that the American side has sometimes been too quick to make concessions while the Chinese wait for an opportunity

Ben Zhao
Updated: 8:00pm, 31 Dec, 2021

