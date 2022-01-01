China officially reopens its embassy in Managua, Nicaragua, on December 31. Photo: Xinhua
China officially reopens its embassy in Managua, Nicaragua, on December 31. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after Ortega government cuts Taiwan ties

  • Switch in recognition marks political win for Beijing and leaves Taipei with just 14 diplomatic allies
  • Then Nicaraguan president Violeta Chamorro had chosen to recognise Taiwan in 1990

Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:01pm, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China officially reopens its embassy in Managua, Nicaragua, on December 31. Photo: Xinhua
China officially reopens its embassy in Managua, Nicaragua, on December 31. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE