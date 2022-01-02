Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Jiangsu province. Photo: Reuters
China urged to sharpen rare earths edge in race with the US

  • Team of experts says a multi-agency mechanism modelled on the US system will help ensure supply security
  • Critical minerals, including rare earths, are crucial to clean energy technologies and a new frontier in the China-US rivalry

Laura Zhou
Updated: 6:00am, 2 Jan, 2022

