China has imposed tight restrictions on its border with Vietnam in an effort to stop Covid-19 spreading. Photo: Reuters
Asean
China /  Diplomacy

Vietnam complains China’s border controls to stop coronavirus spreading are ‘overkill’

  • Tight curbs introduced as part of the country’s zero-Covid strategy have seen thousands of trucks delayed at border crossings
  • Vietnam’s trade ministry says the measures have caused ‘great losses’ to business and traders and urged the Chinese side to act to resolve the problem

Laura Zhou
Updated: 10:00am, 2 Jan, 2022

