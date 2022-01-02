China has imposed tight restrictions on its border with Vietnam in an effort to stop Covid-19 spreading. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam complains China’s border controls to stop coronavirus spreading are ‘overkill’
- Tight curbs introduced as part of the country’s zero-Covid strategy have seen thousands of trucks delayed at border crossings
- Vietnam’s trade ministry says the measures have caused ‘great losses’ to business and traders and urged the Chinese side to act to resolve the problem
