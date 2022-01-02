Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was last in Africa in November 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was last in Africa in November 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese foreign minister set for 3-nation tour of East Africa as Beijing seeks to deepen ties

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit new belt and road nation Eritrea, as well as Kenya and the Comoros from January 4 to 7
  • Analysts see Beijing focusing on stronger East African links as Wang continues 31-year tradition of opening the diplomatic year with a trip to the continent

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Jan, 2022

