A freight train leaves Kunming in Yunnan province for Laos along the 1,035km China-Laos Railway in December. Photo: Xinhua
Full steam ahead for Chinese rail diplomacy?

  • A freight rail link to Laos that opened earlier this month is the latest effort to boost land connectivity with Southeast Asia and other important trading partners
  • Observers say such networks can help China boost its international profile – but may also help bypass increasing tensions in major shipping routes

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:41pm, 3 Jan, 2022

