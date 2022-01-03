Taiwanese honour guards with the island’s flag at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan sends veterans to Washington for closer military exchanges
- Army and navy veteran duo to set up office in Taipei’s de facto embassy and foster interactions between active and retired officers
- ‘Retired’ status may help them work better with the influential Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US, lawmaker from Taiwan’s ruling party says
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese honour guards with the island’s flag at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE