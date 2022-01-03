Taiwanese honour guards with the island’s flag at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese honour guards with the island’s flag at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan sends veterans to Washington for closer military exchanges

  • Army and navy veteran duo to set up office in Taipei’s de facto embassy and foster interactions between active and retired officers
  • ‘Retired’ status may help them work better with the influential Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US, lawmaker from Taiwan’s ruling party says

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese honour guards with the island’s flag at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese honour guards with the island’s flag at Liberty Square in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE