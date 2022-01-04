Taiwanese liquor firm TTL says it stepped in to buy the rum on December 18 to stop the shipment from becoming stranded at sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese firm buys Lithuanian rum destined for mainland China amid diplomatic row

  • TTL, a liquor company fully owned by the island’s finance ministry, says it stepped in after being told the shipment was about to be rejected by Chinese customs
  • Vilnius has accused Beijing of blocking imports of its products in an escalating dispute over Taipei’s new representative office in the Baltic nation

Jack Lau
Updated: 7:00am, 4 Jan, 2022

