Taiwanese liquor firm TTL says it stepped in to buy the rum on December 18 to stop the shipment from becoming stranded at sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese firm buys Lithuanian rum destined for mainland China amid diplomatic row
- TTL, a liquor company fully owned by the island’s finance ministry, says it stepped in after being told the shipment was about to be rejected by Chinese customs
- Vilnius has accused Beijing of blocking imports of its products in an escalating dispute over Taipei’s new representative office in the Baltic nation
Topic | Taiwan
