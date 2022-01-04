Chinese intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles on parade in Beijing. Photo: Xinhu
Chinese intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles on parade in Beijing. Photo: Xinhu
China /  Diplomacy

China says it will continue to develop nuclear arsenal and says US and Russia must make first cuts

  • Beijing was one of the five major nuclear powers to pledge to only use the weapons in self-defence, but says it still needs to modernise its stockpiles
  • Senior arms control official Fu Cong denies Pentagon claims it is vastly increasing its firepower and says the country still lags behind Washington

Topic |   China's military weapons
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 9:23pm, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles on parade in Beijing. Photo: Xinhu
Chinese intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles on parade in Beijing. Photo: Xinhu
READ FULL ARTICLE