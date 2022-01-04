Manned submersible the Shenhai Yongshi, or Deep-Sea Warrior, has been used for Chinese research missions in the region since 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese deep-sea surveys look for geological hazards in South China Sea

  • Researchers will use the data to find out more about subsea hazards that could affect future oil and gas projects, according to state newspaper
  • They made seven dives in a manned submersible, focusing on a basin southeast of Hainan and two areas near the contested Paracel Islands

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Jan, 2022

Manned submersible the Shenhai Yongshi, or Deep-Sea Warrior, has been used for Chinese research missions in the region since 2017. Photo: Xinhua
