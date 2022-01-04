Lithuanian’s President Gitanas Nauseda says the name of Taiwan’s representative office was a “mistake”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lithuanian president takes aim at government ‘mistake’ in Taiwan representative office row

  • Gitanas Nauseda says he regrets that the name of the office has affected ties with Beijing
  • He says he was not consulted on the decision

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:41pm, 4 Jan, 2022

