China already has considerable influence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s outgoing EU envoy to lead Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Can the group punch its weight?

  • Zhang Ming is to take over as secretary general, making him the first Chinese to head the Eurasian grouping since 2006
  • His appointment could extend China’s influence in the group, which – much like the European Union – has sometimes been described as a ‘talking shop’

Finbarr BerminghamCatherine Wong
Finbarr Bermingham and Catherine Wong

Updated: 5:01pm, 5 Jan, 2022

