Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has told a local radio station that the name of the Taiwanese Representative Office has caused problems with Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China approves of Lithuanian reflection on Taiwan representative office name as ‘mistake’

  • Lithuanian president says ‘Taiwanese Representative Office’ name affected country’s ties with China, but opening the office itself was not an error
  • China’s foreign ministry says Lithuania’s recognition of its ‘mistake’ is a good start, but ‘action must be taken’

Jack Lau
Updated: 8:24pm, 5 Jan, 2022

