US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, right, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, left, said in a phone call on Wednesday the two nations would communicate regularly to strengthen their economic relations. Photo: Twitter
China-Lithuania dispute: US vows to side with Europe to beat ‘economic coercion’ by Beijing
- US trade representative and Lithuanian foreign minister say US-EU Trade and Technology Council could help address diplomatic and economic issues
- US and EU ‘share a number of core values and principles that we need to defend internationally’, says US trade representative’s office
Topic | China-EU relations
